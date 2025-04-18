Contests

Clark Planetarium Spring Laser Light Shows

Experience the Clark Planetarium Dome Theatre Laser Light shows with two special events every Friday and Saturday now through the end of May!

Click here for info and the full lineup of shows at Clark Planetarium!

 

 

Tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday 4/21 to win a 4 pack of tickets good for either show, any date!

 

 

 

Get ready to rock like never before with Laser AC/DC! Experience the electrifying anthems of one

of the greatest rock bands of all time, paired with mind-blowing laser visuals in our Hansen Dome

Theatre. Watch as the music drives the light, with intense bursts of color, pulsing beams, and high-

voltage effects that amplify every iconic riff and thunderous beat. Whether you’re a longtime fan or

discovering AC/DC’s legendary sound for the first time, this laser show will have you feeling the

raw energy of rock ‘n’ roll at full blast!

 

 

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. With over 200 million records sold, a

shelf full of Grammys, and an army of fans, Taylor Swift is an inspiration for generations. Laser

Taylor Swift takes her biggest hits and brings them to life in dazzling laser light. If you can’t score

tickets to her concert, Laser Taylor Swift is the next best thing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

 

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO THE The Clark Planetarium Dome Theatre Laser Light Shows. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 4/21/25 – 4/25/25 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 10 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 FOUR PACK OF TICKETS EACH TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE CAN BE VALUED UP TO $40 AND PROVIDED BY LIVE NATION. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.
