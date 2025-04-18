Clark Planetarium Spring Laser Light Shows

Experience the Clark Planetarium Dome Theatre Laser Light shows with two special events every Friday and Saturday now through the end of May!
Click here for info and the full lineup of shows at Clark Planetarium!
Tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday 4/21 to win a 4 pack of tickets good for either show, any date!
Get ready to rock like never before with Laser AC/DC! Experience the electrifying anthems of one
of the greatest rock bands of all time, paired with mind-blowing laser visuals in our Hansen Dome
Theatre. Watch as the music drives the light, with intense bursts of color, pulsing beams, and high-
voltage effects that amplify every iconic riff and thunderous beat. Whether you’re a longtime fan or
discovering AC/DC’s legendary sound for the first time, this laser show will have you feeling the
raw energy of rock ‘n’ roll at full blast!
Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. With over 200 million records sold, a
shelf full of Grammys, and an army of fans, Taylor Swift is an inspiration for generations. Laser
Taylor Swift takes her biggest hits and brings them to life in dazzling laser light. If you can’t score
tickets to her concert, Laser Taylor Swift is the next best thing.
