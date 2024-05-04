The First Annual Classic Tattoo Show is coming to the Davis Conference Center in Layton, May 17th to 19th! Over 200 talented artists from across the country will be showcasing their talent. Admission is FREE on Friday! Don’t miss the Classic Car Show on Saturday at 11, and the Motorcycle ride on Sunday morning. It’s an epic weekend for all tattoo enthusiasts! Get your tickets now at CLASSICTATTOOSHOW.COM!

Tune in with Radio From Hell all week long to win 2 tickets, plus a $50 gift certificate to put toward a tattoo!

X96 will be giving away tickets to, and a gift certificate for the Classic Tattoo Show. Between the dates of 5.6-5.17 2024 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the Tattoo Show and 1 $50 Tattoo Show Gift certificate prize value $80 and provided by the Classic Tattoo Show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.