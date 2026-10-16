DEF LEPPARD – WIN TICKETS

X96 welcomes

DEF LEPPARD & GOO GOO DOLLS

with special guests The Struts

March 31st at The Delta Center

Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell starting Monday, 10/19 to win tickets!

Tickets on sale now, visit LIVENATION.COM to snag yours.

First Name

Last Name

Zipcode

Date of Birth

Email address:

X96 will be giving away tickets to DEF LEPPARD. Between the dates of 10/19 – 10/23 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change.