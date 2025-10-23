DEPECHE MODE: M – Limited Time Screenings

DEPECHE MODE: M comes to theaters and IMAX October 28th – October 30th
Join Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, and director Fernando Frias on a unique cinematic journey framed by the iconic live performances of Depeche Mode. Conceived and directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frias, celebrate the band’s global influence while delving into the profound connection between music, mortality, and Mexican tradition.
For tickets, participating theatres, and information, visit www.DepecheModeM.com!
Plus tune in with x96 to win tickets!
