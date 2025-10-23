Contests

DEPECHE MODE: M – Limited Time Screenings

Posted on

DEPECHE MODE: M comes to theaters and IMAX October 28th – October 30th

Join Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, and director Fernando Frias on a unique cinematic journey framed by the iconic live performances of Depeche Mode. Conceived and directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frias, celebrate the band’s global influence while delving into the profound connection between music, mortality, and Mexican tradition.

For tickets, participating theatres, and information, visit www.DepecheModeM.com!

 

Plus tune in with x96 to win tickets!

 

 

 

 

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO DEPECHE MODE: M. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 10/23- 10/28 2025  BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE CAN BE VALUED UP TO $110 AND PROVIDED BY DSR. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST.
author avatar
X96
X96 is Utah's Original Alternative. It is self-aware. It is ingrained. It plays bands like Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cure, and Muse. It's part of a healthy diet and it's why native Utahns are so stout and stalwart. Listen and become part of it and it will become part of you.
See Full Bio
Related Items:
To Top