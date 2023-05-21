Win Tickets to Dirty Heads – Strong VW Concerts

X96 welcomes the Dirty Heads to the Granary Live June 17th!

PRESENTED BY

Dirty Heads are back! Don’t miss your chance to see them live June 17th at The Granary Live with Yelawolf bringing their Island Glow Tour to SLC hosted by Reggae Rise Up!

Doors: 5PM | All Ages Event

VENUE LOCATION:

GRANARY LIVE

742 S 500 W

Salt Lake City, Utah

84101

Between the dates of 05/22-05/26 2023 X96 will be giving away tickets to Dirty Heads June 17th atThe Granary Live. Between 6am-12am, Monday-Friday during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a random caller will be taken at a number announced on-air. From these text entries and call-ins, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $80 and provided by Live Nite Events. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.