X96 welcomes Disney On Ice November 7th through 10th at The Delta Center! Tickets on sale now at SEATGEEK.COM!

See Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the whole Toy Story gang perform heroic actions before you very eyes when Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party skates into your hometown! Join Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends in an adventure with amazing ice skating and unexpected stunts! Playing DELTA CENTER NOVEMBER 7TH TO 10TH! For information and tickets, visit DisneyOnIce.com!

Plus tune in all week long with X96 to win your tickets!

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!