X96 welcomes Disney On Ice November 7th through 10th at The Delta Center! Tickets on sale now at SEATGEEK.COM! 

See Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the whole Toy Story gang perform heroic actions before you very eyes when Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party skates into your hometown! Join Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends in an adventure with amazing ice skating and unexpected stunts! Playing DELTA CENTER NOVEMBER 7TH TO 10TH! For information and tickets, visit DisneyOnIce.com!

Plus tune in all week long with X96 to win your tickets!

 

 

 

X96.3 FM will be giving away tickets to Disney on Ice. 10/14-10/18 between hours of 6am-7pm  a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries or listener call-ins up to 15 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $120 and provided by FELD. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
