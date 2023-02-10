Duran Duran – Win Tickets

Duran Duran has announced a 26-date North American arena tour for 2023, with both Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC joining them as special guests across the entire run. Produced by Live Nation, THE FUTURE PAST TOUR begins on May 28 in San Jose, CA and will make stops across Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, and Tampa before concluding the first leg in Florida on June 18. The tour will pick up again on August 24 in Sacramento, CA, with dates in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C, Detroit, and Toronto amongst many more.