Duran Duran – Win Tickets

X96 welcomes Duran Duran with special guests Bastille, Nile Rodgers, and Chic to Vivint Arena Saturday June 3rd! Ticket presale starts Tuesday February 14th at 10am at LiveNation.com with presale code CHORUS!

Listen all week starting Monday February 13th with Radio From Hell to win your tickets from X96!

 

Duran Duran has announced a 26-date North American arena tour for 2023, with both Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC joining them as special guests across the entire run. Produced by Live Nation, THE FUTURE PAST TOUR begins on May 28 in San Jose, CA and will make stops across Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, and Tampa before concluding the first leg in Florida on June 18. The tour will pick up again on August 24 in Sacramento, CA, with dates in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C, Detroit, and Toronto amongst many more.

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to Duran Duran June 3rd at Vivint Arena. Between the dates of 2/13 – 2/24 2023 between the hours of 6am-10am a code will be announced or a caller will be taken on-air at 887-602-9696.  From these text entries or listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show.  Prize value $90 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
