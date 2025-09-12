Contests

Fan X 2025

Fan X 2025 September 25th – 27th at The Salt Palace!

Use code BROADWAY at FANXSALTLAKE.COM to save on tickets, and listen all week long starting Monday 9/15 to win tickets with Radio From Hell in the mornings!

 

With over 100 celebrity guests from your favorite fandoms such as Doctor Who, Vampire
Diaries, Lord of the Rings, Shitt’s Creek, The Boys, Marvel, DC, Star Wars, WWE, and
more!

Over 20 special guest artists, comic creators, and authors with fan-favorite names such
as Brandon Sanderson, Veronica Roth, Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, and more!

Get the full lineup of guests, panels, events and more at FANXSALTLAKE.COM! CLICK HERE!

 

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO FAN X 2025. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 9/15-9/19 2025  BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS EACH TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE CAN BE VALUED UP TO $90 AND PROVIDED BY FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT LIVE. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.
