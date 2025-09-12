Fan X 2025 September 25th – 27th at The Salt Palace!
Use code BROADWAY at FANXSALTLAKE.COM to save on tickets, and listen all week long starting Monday 9/15 to win tickets with Radio From Hell in the mornings!
With over 100 celebrity guests from your favorite fandoms such as Doctor Who, Vampire
Diaries, Lord of the Rings, Shitt’s Creek, The Boys, Marvel, DC, Star Wars, WWE, and
more!
Over 20 special guest artists, comic creators, and authors with fan-favorite names such
as Brandon Sanderson, Veronica Roth, Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, and more!
Get the full lineup of guests, panels, events and more at FANXSALTLAKE.COM! CLICK HERE!
WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!