Fort Desolation – WIN TICKETS

Fort Desolation is back for 2023! 3 Nights of live bands, food and adventure at Cougar Ridge Resort in Torrey UT, June 8-10! Tickets on sale now at FortDesolation.com!

Listen to X96 all week long and win tickets starting Monday 5/1!

X96 will be giving away tickets to the Fort Desolation Fest. Between the dates of 5/1-5/8 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $275 and provided by Fort Desolation Fest. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.