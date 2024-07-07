Contests

The Gaslight Anthem

Posted on

X96 WELCOMES THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM TO THE UNION THIS JULY 27TH!

 

 

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS!

You can listen to Artie Fufkin all week long for your chance to win tickets!

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to Gaslight Anthem this 07/27 at The Union Event Center. Between the dates of 7/8-7/12 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $60 and provided by Postfontaine. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
