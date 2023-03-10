Win a $100 Gift Card to Gracie’s St Patty’s Day Tent Party!

Don’t miss Salt Lake’s biggest Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration at Gracie’s! Come to Gracie’s Friday, March 17th, and enjoy Guinness stout, green beer, corned beef and cabbage, and live music! Plus catch the NCAA tournament! Must be 21 years of age to enter!

Tune in to X96 now until the event for your chance to win a $100 Gracie’s Gift Card!

Find more X96 contests!

X96 will be giving away a $100 Gracie’s Gift Card. March 17th. Between the dates of 3/11-3/17 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 1 winner(s) will be selected to receive 1 $100 Gracie’s, Gift Card. Prize value is $100 and provided by Gracie’s. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.