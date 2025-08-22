And of course, tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday 8/25 to win tickets!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to West Valley with Glow-N-Fire! This exciting new experience will feature the same level of fun and excitement that fans have come to expect, but with an added fiery twist. Get ready for more heat and action as we continue to bring the ultimate monster truck show to fans. Don’t miss the only opportunity to watch your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks – Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, HW 5-Alarm™, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, Gunkster™, and Skelesaurus™! Fans can also witness a special appearance by a transforming robot, plus the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team! Special kids pricing is available for all shows providing a great value for the whole family!