See HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCKS September 6 & 7th at The Maverik Center!

Get your tickets now – click here!

And of course, tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday 8/25 to win tickets!

 

 

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to West Valley with Glow-N-Fire! This exciting new experience will feature the same level of fun and excitement that fans have come to expect, but with an added fiery twist. Get ready for more heat and action as we continue to bring the ultimate monster truck show to fans. Don’t miss the only opportunity to watch your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks – Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, HW 5-Alarm™, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, Gunkster™, and Skelesaurus™! Fans can also witness a special appearance by a transforming robot, plus the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team! Special kids pricing is available for all shows providing a great value for the whole family!

 

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCKS. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 8/25-8/29 2025  BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS EACH TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE CAN BE VALUED UP TO $90 AND PROVIDED BY FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT LIVE. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.
