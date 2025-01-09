Ice Skating and the Glow Garden at The Gallivan Center

Lace up your skates and glide into the heart of downtown Salt Lake City at The Gallivan Center! Our outdoor ice rink and colorful lights create a magical winter wonderland. Have an enchanted evening skating, and stay cozy with a warm snack or cup of hot chocolate from our concessions! Click the link below for info and ticketing details!

And while you’re there, enjoy the immersive day-to-night outdoor art installation, the Glow Garden! Experience the power and potency of light, beautifying Downtown Salt Lake City during the darkest season of the year. GLOW is an invitation to explore and dwell in the Gallivan Center! Come explore this free installation now through the end of February!

More details at THEGALLIVANCENTER.COM!

Plus, check in with Radio From Hell every morning from 1/13-1/17 for your chance to win a four pack of passes for the ice skating rink at The Gallivan Center!

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO THE GALLIVAN CENTER ICE SKATING RINK. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 1/13-1/17 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS EACH TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE CAN BE VALUED UP TO $60 AND PROVIDED BY THE GALLIVAN CENTER. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.