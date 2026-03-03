Contests

International Sportsmen’s Expo 2026

Posted on

Catch the 2026 International Sportsmen’s Expo March 12th – 15th at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy!

Get your tickets now at SPORTSEXPOS.COM

 

Check out the 27th year of the largest consumer outdoor expo this side of the Rockies with hundreds of exhibitors and experiences for fishing, hunting, boating, offroading, RVing, and more.

Learn from experts, try gear, and introduce the next generation to outdoor fun at the 2026 International Sportsmen’s Expo.

Plus enter below to win a 4 pack of tickets!

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO THE 2026 INTERNATIONAL SPORTSMENS EXPO. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 3/3-3/15 2026 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 10 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS. PRIZE VALUE $80 AND PROVIDED BY ISE. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.
author avatar
X96
X96 is Utah's Original Alternative. It is self-aware. It is ingrained. It plays bands like Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cure, and Muse. It's part of a healthy diet and it's why native Utahns are so stout and stalwart. Listen and become part of it and it will become part of you.
See Full Bio
Related Items:
To Top