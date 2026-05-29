Contests

Iration

Posted on
Festival poster for Reggae Rise Up featuring Tribal Seeds and guests, tropical beach collage with torn-paper design

X96 welcomes Iration live at The Complex with special guests Tribal Seeds, Artikal Sound System, & Tunnel Vision.

Tickets on sale now at REGGAERISEUP.COM

Tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday June 1st to win tickets! Plus enter our web contest below to win a special VIP package including tickets to the show, Meet & Greet experience, signed vinyl and more!

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

X96 will be giving away tickets to IRATION. Between the dates of 6.1-6/12 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Iration. Prize value approx $80 and provided by Reggae Riseup. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
author avatar
Zach Caton
See Full Bio
Related Items:
To Top