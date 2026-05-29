Tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday June 1st to win tickets! Plus enter our web contest below to win a special VIP package including tickets to the show, Meet & Greet experience, signed vinyl and more!
The X96 Newsletter
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X96 will be giving away tickets to IRATION. Between the dates of 6.1-6/12 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Iration. Prize value approx $80 and provided by Reggae Riseup. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.