Jeckyl & Hyde – Ballet West 2024

Jekyll & Hyde
Edgy Adult Psychological Thriller! Based on the 19th-century story by Robert Louis Stevenson, comes Val Caniparol’s dramatic and intense new full-length ballet telling of Jekyll & Hyde. Following the smash success of last year’s Dracula, this gripping production explores the dark side of the human psyche. Witness the dynamic portrayal of Dr. Jekyll and his evil split-personality in this horror classic.
Parental Advisory: ADULT CONTENT. Recommended for ages 15 and older.
October 25-November 2 (performances added due to high demand!)
Visit BALLETWEST.ORG for tickets, show times, and more information!
X96 will be giving away tickets to the Ballet West Jeckyl & Hyde dress rehearsal. Between the dates of 9/16-9/20 2024 during regular broadcast hours a listener call-in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these listener call-ins up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $80 and provided by Ballet West. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.