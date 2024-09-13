Jeckyl & Hyde – Ballet West 2024

Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell and win tickets to the Jeckyl & Hyde Dress Rehearsal at Ballet West!

Edgy Adult Psychological Thriller! Based on the 19th-century story by Robert Louis Stevenson, comes Val Caniparol’s dramatic and intense new full-length ballet telling of Jekyll & Hyde. Following the smash success of last year’s Dracula, this gripping production explores the dark side of the human psyche. Witness the dynamic portrayal of Dr. Jekyll and his evil split-personality in this horror classic.

Parental Advisory: ADULT CONTENT. Recommended for ages 15 and older.

October 25-November 2 (performances added due to high demand!)