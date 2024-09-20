Contests

Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ Eccles

Posted on

Live at the Eccles presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Concert September 26-28, 2024 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City! For ticket links, show times, and all the info visit LIVE-AT-THE-ECCLES.COM!

Tune in all week long with X96 and win tickets!

 

Experience one of the world’s most beloved family musicals, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in concert starring Casey Elliott of the award-winning musical group GENTRI as Joseph, Utah-native Lexi Walker as the Narrator, and High School Musical’s KayCee Stroh as Mrs. Potiphar. Other notable performers include Shaun Johnson of The Johnson Files, Kyle Olsen from The Forgotten Carols, and One Voice Children’s Choir of America’s Got Talent fame. Don’t miss the dynamic choreography, stunning costumes, and a live orchestra.

 

FIND MORE X96 CONTESTS

THE X96 NEWSLETTER

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT AT THE ECCLES THEATER. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 9/23-9/26 2024 6AM-10AM A LISTENER CALL IN WILL BE ACCEPTED AT 877-602-9696 OR A KEYWORD WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON-AIR AND TEXTED BY LISTENERS TO 33986. FROM THESE LISTENER CALL INS AND TEXT-TO-WIN KEYWORD ENTRIES, UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS EACH TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE VALUE $218 AND PROVIDED BY ECCLES THEATRE. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.
Related Items:
To Top