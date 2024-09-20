Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ Eccles

Tune in all week long with X96 and win tickets!

Experience one of the world’s most beloved family musicals, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in concert starring Casey Elliott of the award-winning musical group GENTRI as Joseph, Utah-native Lexi Walker as the Narrator, and High School Musical’s KayCee Stroh as Mrs. Potiphar. Other notable performers include Shaun Johnson of The Johnson Files, Kyle Olsen from The Forgotten Carols, and One Voice Children’s Choir of America’s Got Talent fame. Don’t miss the dynamic choreography, stunning costumes, and a live orchestra.