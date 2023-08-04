Lagoon – Win Tickets

X96 will be giving away tickets to Lagoon. Between the dates of 8/7-8/11 2023 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be accepted at 877-602-9696. From these listener call-ins or text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Lagoon amusement park. Prize value $200 and provided by Lagoon Park. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.