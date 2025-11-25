Back by popular demand! Live at the Eccles Presents God Is A Scottish Drag Queen: Christmas Special on December 11th and 12th, 2025 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center located across the street from Squatters Pub Brewery on 300 South.

Critically-acclaimed and award-winning comedian Mike Delamont returns to the Beehive State to imagine God, dressed in a floral power suit, coming down to skewer everything from fruit cake and Boxing Day, to Tiny Tim and Egg Nog, in a special holiday addition to the crowd-favorite comedy series. Between the nostalgia of Christmases of yore, a look at holidays today, and what may yet come, the humor and laughter are original and hilarious.

Winner of ‘Best of Fest’ an astounding 22 times, Mike delivers a “sweet and salty” Christmas show to start the holiday season off with a sleigh-full of laughs.

*Performance includes adult themes.

“God is a Scottish Drag Queen is one of those shows that will leave you laughing (often very, very loudly) throughout the whole thing…“ – Christina Pontikis – Vancouver Weekly

