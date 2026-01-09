Loveland Living Planet Aquarium – Win Tickets!

Check out the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper
Journey through a 40-foot shark tunnel, meet penguins up close, learn about Utah’s treasured wildlife in Discover Utah, and more at the Living Planet Aquarium. For the full lineup of events and ticket information, visit LivingPlanetAquarium.org or click below!
Plus tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting January 12th to win tickets, and join us January 30th for a special live broadcast at the Aquarium! Stay tuned for more details.
WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!