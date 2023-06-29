LOVELOUD – Win Tickets!

X96 welcomes Loveloud November 3rd at the Delta Center! Tune in with Radio From Hell in the mornings, and Todd Nuke ’em on your drive home to win tickets!
Loveloud is a festival with a cause, benefiting local and national LGBTQ+ charities. Tickets are on sale now at LoveLoudFest.com! The lineup includes Lauv, Mother Mother, Tegan & Sara, and more with appearances by Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, and Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees!
LoveLoud Festival, the renowned celebration of love, acceptance, and equality, is set to return in full force for its 2023 edition. Organized by Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds, this highly anticipated event aims to foster inclusivity, promote positive change, and raise awareness for LGBTQ+ youth mental health and well-being. With an impressive lineup of talented artists, inspiring speakers, and a vibrant atmosphere, LoveLoud Festival 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
