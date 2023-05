Markosian Auto $1000 Grocery Giveaway!

Win $1000 in free groceries from Markosian Auto. Markosian Auto makes buying a car easy! See how easy it is at markosianauto.com or call 801-886-1700!

From May 8th to May 26th Enter below to be a qualifier at our Markosian Auto $1000 grocery event happening on May 27th at Markosian Auto in Draper. Located at 24 12300 S, Draper, UT 84020.

100 listeners will be selected at random and invited to attend on May 27th at 11 am to participate in BINGO to narrow down to 12 Finalists.

The Final Round will be in random order each finalist will choose a numbered egg and will get to throw the egg at a target. If their egg is hard-boiled they won the $1000 Groceries Giveaway!

MARKOSIAN AUTO $1000 GROCERY GIVEAWAY CONTEST RULES: FROM 5/8-5/26 X96 WILL URGE LISTENERS TO GO TO X96.COM TO ENTER IN OUR MARKOSIAN AUTO $1000 GROCERY SWEEPSTAKE. ON OR AROUND 5/26 X96 WILL DRAW 100 QUALIFIERS TO GO TO MARKOSIAN AUTO IN DRAPER TO PARTICIPATE IN OUR $1000 GROCERY GIVEAWAY. THE 100 QUALIFIERS WILL BE TOLD TO ARRIVE AT MARKOSIAN AUTO IN DRAPER BY 10:30 AM TO CHECK IN TO PARTICIPATE. AT 11:30 AM ALL 100 PARTICIPANTS WILL PLAY BINGO THE FIRST 12 PLAYERS TO GET BINGO WILL THEN BE FINALIST. IN THE EVENT OF A TIE ON THE 12TH BINGO THE PARTICIPANTS WILL HAVE TO ANSWER TRIVIA QUESTIONS TO BREAK THE TIE TO SEE WHO ADVANCES. THE TWELVE FINALIST WILL THEN HAVE THEIR NAME PUT INTO A RAFFLE TO DETERMINE THE ORDER IN WHICH THEY WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE NEXT ACTIVITY TO DETERMINE THE WINNER OF THE $1000 GROCERY GIFT CARD. ONE BY ONE THE FINALIST WILL THROW AN EGG AT A TARGET. THERE WILL BE 12 EGGS AND 11 WILL BE RAW AND ONE WILL BE HARD BOILED. THE LISTENER THAT THROWS THE HARD BOILED EGG WINS THE GRAND PRIZE OF $1000 GROCERY GIFT CARD. PRIZE VALUED AT $1000 PROVIDED BY BROADWAY MEDIA. ALL CONTEST RULES ARE COMBINED WITH BROADWAY MEDIA GENERAL CONTEST RULES. HTTPS://BROADWAYMEDIAGROUP.COM/RULES/