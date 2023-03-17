Mind the Gap Festival – Win Tickets

X96 is happy to support the Mind The Gap Festival 2023 August 26th 2023 at The Gateway showcasing talented musicians with diverse backgrounds including Beach Bunny, Sales, Destroy Boys, and more! Tune in all week long with X96 to win your tickets! Tickets are on sale now at MindtheGapFest.com!

X96 will be giving away tickets to the Mind the Gap Festival at The Gateway. Between the dates of 3/18-3/25 2023 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986. From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $120 and provided by the Mind The Gap Festival. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.