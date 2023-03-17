Mind the Gap Festival – Win Tickets

X96 is happy to support the Mind The Gap Festival 2023 August 26th 2023 at The Gateway showcasing talented musicians with diverse backgrounds including Beach Bunny, Sales, Destroy Boys, and more! Tune in all week long with X96 to win your tickets! Tickets are on sale now at MindtheGapFest.com!
Mind the Gap Music Festival is excited to announce its inaugural event, taking place on Women’s Equality Day, August 26, 2023 at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, Utah. The festival will showcase talented musicians with diverse backgrounds from a variety of genres, while highlighting the different gaps in gender equality in Utah and beyond. In partnership with The Salt Lake Community College, Mind The Gap music festival will contribute a portion of each ticket sold to a scholarship fund for individuals interested in pursuing a degree in an entertainment-related industry. Scholarship applications will open after the festival in October 2023, and the awards will be announced for the January 2024 semester.
X96 will be giving away tickets to the Mind the Gap Festival at The Gateway. Between the dates of 3/18-3/25 2023 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986. From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $120 and provided by the Mind The Gap Festival. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.