Monster Jam World Finals 2026

Catch The Monster Jam World Finals July 2 – July 4 at Rice – Eccles. Tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday 6/15 to win tickets!
Monster Jam World Finals®, the biggest Monster Jam event of the year, returns to Salt Lake City July 2–4, 2026. Nothing’s more red, white and wow than Monster Jam and the 4th of July.
Don’t miss your chance to see the most Monster Jam trucks in one place, including 28 competing trucks. Celebrate America’s birthday with all-out racing, pulse-pounding stunts, big air and unbelievable wow moments as the world’s best drivers compete for a World Championship. Plus enjoy a spectacular 4th of July fireworks display on Saturday. Bring the whole family for those shared wows and side-by-side smiles.
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