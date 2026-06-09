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Monster Jam World Finals 2026

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Monster Jam World Finals logo with colorful monster trucks racing on a dirt track and a Rice-Eccles Stadium banner (July 2–4, Utah).

Catch The Monster Jam World Finals July 2 – July 4 at Rice – Eccles. Tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday 6/15 to win tickets!

Monster Jam World Finals®, the biggest Monster Jam event of the year, returns to Salt Lake City July 2–4, 2026. Nothing’s more red, white and wow than Monster Jam and the 4th of July.

Don’t miss your chance to see the most Monster Jam trucks in one place, including 28 competing trucks. Celebrate America’s birthday with all-out racing, pulse-pounding stunts, big air and unbelievable wow moments as the world’s best drivers compete for a World Championship. Plus enjoy a spectacular 4th of July fireworks display on Saturday. Bring the whole family for those shared wows and side-by-side smiles.

Win Prizes & Get Free Music & Local Concert News Straight To Your Inbox! Join the X96 Freeloader Newsletter below…

X96 will be giving away tickets to Monster Jam. Between the dates of 6/15 – 6/19 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change. Prize value up to $80 and provided by FELD.
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Zach Caton
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