Mother’s Day Giveaway 2026

X96 has your Mother’s Day shopping covered! Listen all week long with Radio From Hell in the morning, Nick Davis from 10Am-2PM, and Todd Nuke ’em from 2PM-6PM to win a prize from one of our great Mother’s Day sponsors! Plus enter our web contest below to win our Mother’s Day GRAND PRIZE – one of each of our daily prizes. That’s like, 5 prizes. Wow!

Check out our amazing Mother’s Day daily prizes below!

MONDAY 5/4 – A $100 gift certificate to Limb Jewelers!

Located in Midvale and LIMBJEWELERS.COM, Limb is your Mother’s Day stop for everything that shines!

TUESDAY 5/5 – 2 Tickets to Lagoon!

Looking for something fun to do with your mom on Mother’s Day? Bring her to Lagoon! More at LAGOONPARK.COM

Wednesday 5/6 – A $100 voucher to the Salt Lake Game Show Experience!

Ever wanted to be a contestant on a TV game show? Now’s your chance to experience what it’s like. The Salt Lake Game Show Experience is an immersive game show experience where YOU are the contestant! Learn more at SALTLAKEGAMESHOW.COM

Thursday 5/7 – 2 tickets to the THINGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER tour with Howard Jones July 29th at The Maverik Center.

Friday 5/8 – $50 to Applebees Neighborhood Bar & Grill

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!