This year’s all-new themed finale, Horror Cinema, drops guests into a crumbling movie

theater with terrifying double features: The Things With Red Eyes and Final Cut.

Returning favorites like The Howling and Black Thorn Manor have also been expanded

with new twists for repeat visitors.

The Nightmare courtyard is bigger and better with new immersive photo ops and a

chilling pre-show atmosphere. Plus, the Shop of Horror is back with new merch drops,

including exclusive plushies, collectible tees, and limited-edition seasonal items.

Nightmare on 13th continues to be ranked among the Top 5 Haunted Attractions in the

Nation, and with new tech, sets, and scares, 2025 is set to be our scariest season yet.