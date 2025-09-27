Contests

Nightmare on 13th

NIGHTMARE ON 13TH IS NOW OPEN FOR THE 2025 SEASON!

Get your tickets and schedule your visit NOW at NIGHTMAREON13TH.COM!

Plus use code “X96” for up to $10 off tickets

Nightmare on 13th’s 2025 season brings even more screams with brand-new scares, sets, and monsters across both haunted attractions: the Nightmare Haunted House and the Institute of Terror!

 

Tune in all week long starting 9/29 with Nick Davis from 10AM-2PM to win tickets!

This year’s all-new themed finale, Horror Cinema, drops guests into a crumbling movie
theater with terrifying double features: The Things With Red Eyes and Final Cut.
Returning favorites like The Howling and Black Thorn Manor have also been expanded
with new twists for repeat visitors.
The Nightmare courtyard is bigger and better with new immersive photo ops and a
chilling pre-show atmosphere. Plus, the Shop of Horror is back with new merch drops,
including exclusive plushies, collectible tees, and limited-edition seasonal items.
Nightmare on 13th continues to be ranked among the Top 5 Haunted Attractions in the
Nation, and with new tech, sets, and scares, 2025 is set to be our scariest season yet.

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO NIGHTMARE ON 13TH. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 9/29 – 10/3 2025  BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS EACH TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE CAN BE VALUED UP TO $90 AND PROVIDED BY NIGHTMARE ON 13TH. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.
