Win Tickets to Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage, and Metric

X96 welcomes Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds with Garbage
and special guest Metric live at Usana on June 13th, 2023!
Tickets on sale now!
Tune in with X96 all week long to WIN your tickets!
X96 will be giving away tickets to Noel Gallagher and Garbage at Usana on June 13th, 2023. Between the dates of 2/20-3/3 2023 during regular broadcast hours, a code will be announced to be texted to short code 33986. From these text entries, up to 15 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. The prize value is $60 and is provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.