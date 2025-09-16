Not Oktoberfest @ Brighton Resort

Not Oktoberfest September 6 – October 12th at Brighton Resort!
And tune in all week long with Radio From Hell to win a $50 Brighton Resort Gift Card!
Six weekends of bold mountain flavors, chef showdowns, and exclusive small-batch brews alongside live music, games and crisp canyon air! With no entry fee, it’s the perfect way to end your summer with unforgettable food and fall adventure in the mountains!
Plus, use the coupon below for a FREE scenic lift ticket!
WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!
X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY $50 BRIGHTON GIFT CARDS. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 9/16-9/19 2025 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS EACH TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE CAN BE VALUED UP TO $50 AND PROVIDED BY BRIGHTON RESORT. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.