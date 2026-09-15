Contests

Odyssey Dance Theatre: THRILLER

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Odyssey Dance Theater’s spooky Halloween tradition continues with THRILLER back for 2026 September 18th through October 7th!

 

If Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Thriller isn’t part of your yearly Halloween tradition, it should be. The spooky spectacular combines technical aspects of dance while paying homage to the stars of All Hallows’ Eve. Throughout the two-hour program, Thriller highlights all the heroes of the season, including Frankenstein’s monster and his bride, skeletons and mummies.

Tune in with Radio From Hell all week long to win tickets to Thriller September 25th at Peery’s Egyptian Theater in Ogden!

 

For the full lineup of shows and locations, visit ODYSSEYDANCE.COM or click the button below!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Ali Siddiq. Between the dates of 9/16 – 9/25 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 20 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change. Prize value approx. $110 and provided by Odyssey Dance Theater.
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Zach Caton
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