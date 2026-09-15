Odyssey Dance Theatre: THRILLER

If Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Thriller isn’t part of your yearly Halloween tradition, it should be. The spooky spectacular combines technical aspects of dance while paying homage to the stars of All Hallows’ Eve. Throughout the two-hour program, Thriller highlights all the heroes of the season, including Frankenstein’s monster and his bride, skeletons and mummies.

Tune in with Radio From Hell all week long to win tickets to Thriller September 25th at Peery’s Egyptian Theater in Ogden!