Paramore – WIN TICKETS

Today, Paramore announce a huge North America tour for 2023 – taking place in 26 cities with support from Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on May 23rd at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC and makes stops at some of North America’s most iconic venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on August 2nd.

A portion of ticket sales for all North American shows will be donated to Support + Feed and REVERB.

Support + Feed takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis. Learn more at supportandfeed.org.

Paramore is excited to work with environmental nonprofit REVERB on their 2023 tour to create positive impacts for people and the planet. In addition to partnering on a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band and REVERB will host an Eco-Village at every show where fans can take action on important environmental and social causes and much more.

The announcement comes fresh off the heels of their limited U.S. theater performances along with joyful festival appearances at Austin City Limits, When We Were Young and an impressive TV debut of current hit single “This Is Why” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night.

Paramore’s hotly anticipated sixth studio album This Is Why will be released via Atlantic Records on February 10, 2023.

PRESALE REGISTRATION: To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two unique presales (additional information on both below). Fans can register for both presales HERE now through Monday, November 7th at 11:59pm ET.

AMERICAN EXPRESS® EARLY ACCESS: American Express® Card Members can get first access to Paramore tickets in the U.S. by registering for American Express® Early Access powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Verified Card Members who are selected for the presale can purchase tickets starting Wednesday, November 9th at 10am local time to Thursday, November 10th at 7:30am local time.

VERIFIED FAN: Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, November 10th at 8am local time through 10pm local time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 11th at 10am local time on paramore.net.

PARAMORE IN NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*×

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*×

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*×

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*×

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*×

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*×

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*×

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*×

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*×

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*×

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*×

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+°

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena+°

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+°

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+°

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena+°

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena+

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center+

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+°

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum+°

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena+°

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+°

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+°

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+°

*With Support Bloc Party

+With Support from Foals

°With Support from The Linda Lindas

×With Support from Genesis Owusu

!Festival Performance

When Paramore revealed they were recording together in January 2022 the response from music fans around the world was immediate and celebratory. In the time since the Grammy-winning, RIAA-certified multi-Platinum band released their last album, After Laughter – and Hayley Williams unveiled two lauded solo albums – Paramore have become more popular than ever. Over the last few years Paramore’s influence and popularity has snowballed, as the age of streaming organically propelled them into a position as one of the world’s biggest, most culturally compelling rock bands. For the band, who formed as teenagers in Tennessee, their 20 year trajectory has seen them grow from youthful outsiders to bone-fide pop culture icons, permeating the musical landscape by inspiring a new generation of musical talent.Their forthcoming sixth album, This Is Why – set for release on Atlantic Records on February 10th – is preceded by the title track, the most immediate radio hit of the band’s career to date.

