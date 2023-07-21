Park City Culinary Institute CHEF VS. CHEF – RFH MIXER + Cooking Competition

ATTENTION FOODIES! X96 and Park City Culinary Institute want YOU to vote for the best chef in town! Pick your favorite restaurant & chef and submit on X96.COM! Your submission enters you to win tickets to the First Annual Chef VS Chef Cook-Off Hosted by RFH in October! Plus your submission might be a competitor!

DATE AND DETAILS TBD, STAY TUNED!

Know an amazing chef, or have a favorite restaurant? Submit their name and contact info below and they might be a competitor!

Between the dates of 7/22-7/28 an online contest form will be hosted at X96.COM. Entrants to this form will be entered to receive 1 pair of tickets to the upcoming Park City Culinary Institute RFH Mixer + Cooking Competition (DATE TBD). On or after 7/28 up to 5 winners will be selected to receive a pair of tickets. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.