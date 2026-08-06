The Mountain Mixer is Park City’s annual cocktail competition celebrating the incredible talent of Park City’s bartending community!

21 original cocktail entries narrowed to 10 amazing finalists, these outstanding mixologists will compete live for the championship title Saturday August 22nd at Silver Lake Lodge at Deer Valley Resort at 5pm! (must be 21+ to attend).

Join us, and our own Bill Allred as emcee, to help decided the best of the best!

Visit PARKCITYRESTARAUNTS.COM or click the link below to see the entries and learn more.

Tune in with X96 all week long starting Monday, 8/10 to win tickets to the event!

First Name

Last Name

Zipcode

Date of Birth

Email address:

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO THE PARK CITY MOUNTAIN MIXER. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 8/10-8/14 2026 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 10 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS. PRIZE VALUE $120 AND PROVIDED BY PARK CITY MOUNTAIN MIXER. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.