Park City Mountain Mixer

The Mountain Mixer is Park City’s annual cocktail competition celebrating the incredible talent of Park City’s bartending community!
21 original cocktail entries narrowed to 10 amazing finalists, these outstanding mixologists will compete live for the championship title Saturday August 22nd at Silver Lake Lodge at Deer Valley Resort at 5pm! (must be 21+ to attend).
Join us, and our own Bill Allred as emcee, to help decided the best of the best!
Visit PARKCITYRESTARAUNTS.COM or click the link below to see the entries and learn more.
Tune in with X96 all week long starting Monday, 8/10 to win tickets to the event!