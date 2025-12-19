Pixie & The Partygrass Boys @ The Commonwealth Room

Celebrate New Years at The Commonwealth Room with Pixie & The Partygrass Boys Tuesday December 30th and Wednesday December 31st!

Doors at 8, show at 9 both nights! Get your tickets now at THESTATEROOMPRESENTS.COM

Pixie and The Partygrass Boys may be far from their humble beginnings, but they still don’t take themselves too seriously. Originating as ski bums playing house parties in Salt Lake City’s Cottonwood Canyons, they’ve evolved into a nationally touring band that always aims to have the most fun possible. Along with the skill and expertise that comes from nearly a decade of performing together, they bring the energy of closing weekend at your favorite ski resort to the stage. Their unique blend of heartfelt songwriting, high velocity instrumental excellence, silly outfits, and sing-along anthems has captivated audiences nationwide. Pixie and The Partygrass Boys invite the audience into their world every time they take the stage, hoping to share a piece of the magic they’ve found on the mountain tops and in the desert canyons of their Utah home.