Friday, August 1 | 7:00 PM

With their signature blend of heartfelt lyrics and infectious melodies, Plain White T’s have been a staple of pop-rock for over two decades. Best known for their Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum hit “Hey There Delilah”, the band has delivered anthems that resonate across generations, including “Rhythm of Love”, “1, 2, 3, 4”, and “Our Time Now”.

Fusing catchy hooks, raw emotion, and high-energy performances, Plain White T’s continue to evolve while staying true to their roots. Their live shows are a mix of nostalgia and fresh new sounds, making every concert an unforgettable singalong experience.

Don’t miss your chance to see Plain White T’s live—a night of pure, feel-good music awaits!