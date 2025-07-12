X96 welcomes Plain White T’s August 1st at Canyon’s Village at Park City Mountain, part of the Park City Concerts on The Slopes summer concert series!
Get tickets and more info at PARKCITYINSTITUTE.ORG – click here!
Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell and win tickets!
Friday, August 1 | 7:00 PM
With their signature blend of heartfelt lyrics and infectious melodies, Plain White T’s have been a staple of pop-rock for over two decades. Best known for their Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum hit “Hey There Delilah”, the band has delivered anthems that resonate across generations, including “Rhythm of Love”, “1, 2, 3, 4”, and “Our Time Now”.
Fusing catchy hooks, raw emotion, and high-energy performances, Plain White T’s continue to evolve while staying true to their roots. Their live shows are a mix of nostalgia and fresh new sounds, making every concert an unforgettable singalong experience.
Don’t miss your chance to see Plain White T’s live—a night of pure, feel-good music awaits!
