Listen to X96 all week long for your chance to win a $2000 PlayXtac “Army of Two” Laser Tag Package!
PlayXtac is made for players of all levels, whether you’re a pro or a newcomer! It’s also completely safe and sustainable, making it a great option for families and friends who want a thrilling and immersive gaming experience! Find more details at PLAYXTAC.COM!
X96 will be giving away a PlayXtac “Army of Two” package. Between the dates of 5/19-5/26 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 1 winner will be selected to recieve the above prize package, prize value $2000 and provided by PlayXtac. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.