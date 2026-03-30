Contests

PRESIDENT – Win Tickets

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PRESIDENT: North America Campaign 2026 at The Depot on September 28th!

With special guests Showing Teeth and Cenobia.

Tickets on sale Friday April 3rd at TICKETMASTER.COM

 

 

 

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X96 will be giving away tickets to PRESIDENT. Between the dates of 3/30 – 4/10 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 20 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change. Prize value approx. $110 and provided by Live Nation.
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Zach Caton
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