Contests PRESIDENT – Win Tickets By Zach Caton Posted on March 30, 2026 Share Tweet Share Share Email PRESIDENT: North America Campaign 2026 at The Depot on September 28th! With special guests Showing Teeth and Cenobia. Tickets on sale Friday April 3rd at TICKETMASTER.COM Win Prizes & Get Free Music & Local Concert News Straight To Your Inbox! Join the X96 Freeloader Newsletter below… First Name Last Name Zipcode Date of Birth Email address: X96 will be giving away tickets to PRESIDENT. Between the dates of 3/30 – 4/10 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 20 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change. Prize value approx. $110 and provided by Live Nation. Zach Caton See Full Bio Related Items: Share Tweet Share Share Email