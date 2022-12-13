Prime IV Riverwood – Radio From Hell Giveaway

Are you feeling under the weather? This infusion provides a major pick-me-up for your immune system. High dose Vitamin C not only aids in detoxification, but helps protect against pathogens through its stimulation of hydrogen peroxide production. Zinc is an additional mineral known to reduce the risk, severity, and duration of infectious diseases. So, if you have places to go, things to do and no time to be sick, let us get you back on your feet and feeling better fast with “The Immunity Armor” drip. B-6, B-12, B-Complex, Magnesium Chloride, Vitamin C, Zinc, Glutathione.