Contests

Prime IV Riverwood – Radio From Hell Giveaway

Posted on

Listen all week long with Radio From Hell from 6:00AM-10:00AM to win an Immunity Armour Drip from Prime IV Riverwood! Located in The Shops at Riverwood in Provo!

 

Are you feeling under the weather? This infusion provides a major pick-me-up for your immune system. High dose Vitamin C not only aids in detoxification, but helps protect against pathogens through its stimulation of hydrogen peroxide production. Zinc is an additional mineral known to reduce the risk, severity, and duration of infectious diseases. So, if you have places to go, things to do and no time to be sick, let us get you back on your feet and feeling better fast with “The Immunity Armor” drip. B-6, B-12, B-Complex, Magnesium Chloride, Vitamin C, Zinc, Glutathione.

X96 will be giving away a Prime IV Immunity Armour Infusion.  Between the dates of 12/14-12/21 and 1/3-1/10 between the hours of 6am-10am a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986.  From these text entries 1 winner per duration will be selected to receive an Immunity Armour Infusion from Prime IV Riverwood.  Prize value $250.  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

