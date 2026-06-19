Salt Lake Acting Companny: THE GASLIGHT ZONE

Catch Salt Lake Acting Company’s: THE GASLIGHT ZONE

June 24th – August 16th at Salt Lake Acting Company!

An annual musical satire written about our PECULIAR life in Utah. The Gaslight Zone is the perfect opportunity to escape the madness and enjoy the absurdity.

This year’s musical parody inspired by cult classic TV series, The Twilight Zone!

Tune in with RFH all week long starting Monday 6/22 to win tickets!

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