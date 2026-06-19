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Salt Lake Acting Companny: THE GASLIGHT ZONE

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Promotional poster featuring a man in a suit smoking a cigarette on the left, with 'The Gaslight Zone' and show details.

Catch Salt Lake Acting Company’s: THE GASLIGHT ZONE

June 24th – August 16th at Salt Lake Acting Company!

An annual musical satire written about our PECULIAR life in Utah. The Gaslight Zone is the perfect opportunity to escape the madness and enjoy the absurdity.

This year’s musical parody inspired by cult classic TV series, The Twilight Zone!

 

Get more including the full lineup of shows and tickets at SALTLAKEACTINGCOMPANY.ORG! Use code X96 for a special discount.

Tune in with RFH all week long starting Monday 6/22 to win tickets!

Win Prizes & Get Free Music & Local Concert News Straight To Your Inbox! Join the X96 Freeloader Newsletter below…

X96 will be giving away gift cards to SLAC’s THE GASLIGHT ZONE. Between the dates of 6/22 – 6/29 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change. Prize value up to $120 and provided by SLAC.
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Zach Caton
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