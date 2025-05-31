Salt Lake Acting Company – RFH NSFW Podcast

Join Radio From Hell at Salt Lake Acting Company June 29th for a NSFW podcast recording and then see The Secret Lives of the Real Wives in the Salt Lake Hive – SLAC’s annual satire performance – Sunday June 29th at Salt Lake Acting Company!

SLAC brings this annual satire performance to life all summer long! June 25th – August 17th at Salt Lake Acting Company!

The same Summer Show experience you’ve known and loved for decades. Pack your food and drink at this cabaret-style performance and laugh at the quirky, peculiar, sometimes infuriating, always entertaining life and culture of the Beehive State, written every year by Utahns for Utahns!

For more details, the full lineup of shows, and more visit SALTLAKEACTINGCOMPANY.ORG! And use code “X96” at check-out for the lowest ticket price available, just $40!