Salt Lake Film Society Red Carpet Club

Salt Lake Film Society at Broadway and Tower Theatres invites you to join the Red Carpet Club!  Support the non-profit mission of SLFS and get special film screening events!  Join at SLFS.org, and be sure to listen to Radio From Hell all week long starting 1/23 to win great prizes from SLFS including swag and Red Carpet Club Memberships!

 

X96 will be giving away various prizes from SLFS.  Between the dates of 1/23-1/27 2023 6am-10am during regular broadcasting hours a listener call in will be taken at 877-602-9696.  From these listener call ins up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 of the following prizes.  1/23 – SLFS Concessions Prackage prize value $30.  1/24 SLFS Tote Bag, SLFS t-shirt, and 4x SLFS Concessions Candies prize value $50.  1/25 SLFS Coffee Mug and SLFS Hoodie prize value $50.  1/26 SLFS Film Fan Box and 1-year Film Buff-level membership for Red Carpet Club Prize value $80.  1/27 1-year actor-level membership to Red Carpet Club at SLFS prize value $150.  Prizes provided by SLFS.  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

