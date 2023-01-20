Salt Lake Film Society Red Carpet Club

Salt Lake Film Society at Broadway and Tower Theatres invites you to join the Red Carpet Club! Support the non-profit mission of SLFS and get special film screening events! Join at SLFS.org, and be sure to listen to Radio From Hell all week long starting 1/23 to win great prizes from SLFS including swag and Red Carpet Club Memberships!
X96 will be giving away various prizes from SLFS. Between the dates of 1/23-1/27 2023 6am-10am during regular broadcasting hours a listener call in will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these listener call ins up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 of the following prizes. 1/23 – SLFS Concessions Prackage prize value $30. 1/24 SLFS Tote Bag, SLFS t-shirt, and 4x SLFS Concessions Candies prize value $50. 1/25 SLFS Coffee Mug and SLFS Hoodie prize value $50. 1/26 SLFS Film Fan Box and 1-year Film Buff-level membership for Red Carpet Club Prize value $80. 1/27 1-year actor-level membership to Red Carpet Club at SLFS prize value $150. Prizes provided by SLFS. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.