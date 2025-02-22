Win Tickets to the Salt Lake Home and Garden Show

Inspiration Grows Here. The Salt Lake Home and Garden Show, presented by Biograss, March 7th through 9th at the Mountain America Expo Center. Three days only to shop, compare and save with hundreds of trusted, local experts. Get outdoor living inspiration and explore the feature gardens. Plus, see Kayleen McCabe host of DIY Network’s Rescue Renovation. From kitchens and baths to landscaping, flooring and more. Don’t miss the Salt Lake Home and Garden Show, March 7th through 9th.

For more information and discount tickets go to Saltlakehomeandgardenshow.com

Listen all week at 12 PM with Chantel to win a Pair of tickets to the event!

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.

Whether you’re joining us at the Mountain America Expo Center with a specific project in mind or just looking for some inspiration, our local home professionals have you covered. With 500+ booths to explore and several unique feature displays to enjoy, this is a valuable event for all Salt Lake homeowners.

Top 5 Reasons to Attend the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show

The perfect destination for a busy person. One stop shopping means you can find everything you need to refresh your space, all under one roof. From appliances to gardens, we’ve got you covered.

To save money. Everyone loves a Best Price Guarantee, and Salt Lake Home + Garden Show exhibitors often have “show deals” on their products and services. These offers tend to be exclusive and can be just the thing to jumpstart your renovation.

Quality products and services. At the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show we feature the highest quality exhibitors. Get ready to browse exceptional products and meet skilled individuals. Work with Trusted Sellers on your next home project!