Inspiration Grows Here. The Salt Lake Home and Garden Show, presented by Biograss, March 7th through 9th at the Mountain America Expo Center. Three days only to shop, compare and save with hundreds of trusted, local experts. Get outdoor living inspiration and explore the feature gardens. Plus, see Kayleen McCabe host of DIY Network’s Rescue Renovation. From kitchens and baths to landscaping, flooring and more. Don’t miss the Salt Lake Home and Garden Show, March 7th through 9th.
For more information and discount tickets go to Saltlakehomeandgardenshow.com
The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.
Whether you’re joining us at the Mountain America Expo Center with a specific project in mind or just looking for some inspiration, our local home professionals have you covered. With 500+ booths to explore and several unique feature displays to enjoy, this is a valuable event for all Salt Lake homeowners.
Top 5 Reasons to Attend the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show
- The perfect destination for a busy person. One stop shopping means you can find everything you need to refresh your space, all under one roof. From appliances to gardens, we’ve got you covered.
- To save money. Everyone loves a Best Price Guarantee, and Salt Lake Home + Garden Show exhibitors often have “show deals” on their products and services. These offers tend to be exclusive and can be just the thing to jumpstart your renovation.
- Quality products and services. At the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show we feature the highest quality exhibitors. Get ready to browse exceptional products and meet skilled individuals. Work with Trusted Sellers on your next home project!
- Sometimes even DIYers need a little help. Whether you’re looking for quick advice from a stage presentation or project assistance from an exhibitor, the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show is your source for home improvement inspiration and expert advice.
X96 will be giving away tickets to The Salt Lake Home & Garden Show. Between the dates of 2/24-2/3/6 2025 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins or text to win entries up to 10 winners will be selected at random to receive 1 pair of tickets, on or after 3/6. Prize provided by The Salt Lake Home & Garden Show and valued at approx $60. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to two messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
