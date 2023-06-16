Skillet – Win Tickets

X96 welcomes Skillet and Theory of a Deadman October 31st at the Maverik Center! Tickets are on sale now!

Plus tune in all week long starting Monday 6/19 with X96 and win your tickets!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Skillet October 31st at The Maverik Center. Between the dates of 6/19-6/23 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $100 and provided by Maverik Center. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.