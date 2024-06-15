SLASH S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival

SLASH’S S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival comes to Red Butte Garden July 13th in it’s inaugural tour! Tickets on sale now at RedButteGarden.Org!

Tune in with Radio From Hell Thursday and Friday to win tickets!

X96 will be giving away tickets to S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Fest at Red Butte Garden. Between the dates of 6.20-6.21 2024 during regular broadcast hours a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins up to 2 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $90 and provided by Red Butte Garden. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.