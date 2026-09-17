Smash & Dash 250 Demo Derby & Dirt Track Racing

Experience the ultimate two-day racing event at Smash & Dash 250 October 9th – 10th at the Utah Motorsports Campus in Grantsville!

Win tickets with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday, 9/21

Get ready for the legendary Friday Night Demo Derby and Saturday Night Dirt Track Racing. Catch 12 of your favorite YouTube creators going head-to-head in the dirt!

Get your tickets and all the info at SMASHANDDASH250.COM, click the button below!

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X96 will be giving away tickets to Smash & Dash 250. Between the dates of 9/21 – 9/25 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change. Prize provided by Smash & Dash 250.