Contests

Soul Coughing

Posted on

X96 welcomes Soul Coughing at The Depot September 20 2024!

 

 

Find ticket info at LIVENATION.COM

You can listen to RFH for your chance to win tickets between

7/8/24 – 7/12/24!

 

 

X96

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!


FIND MORE X96 CONTESTS!

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to Soul Coughing between the dates of 07/08-07/12 of 2024. During regular broadcast hours a listener call in will be taken at 877-602-9696 or a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986.  From these listener texts or calls up to 5 winners will be selected at random to receive 2 tickets to Soul Coughing @ The Depot on 9/20/2024. Prize value $62 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top