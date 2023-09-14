Sting September 23rd @ Usana Amphitheater – Win Tickets!

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!
X96 will be giving away tickets to Sting September 23rd at Usana Amp. Between the dates of 9/18/2023 and 9/22/2023 during regular broadcasting hours a listener call in will be accepted at 877-602-9696 or a text keyword will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these listener call ins or text entries up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $180 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.