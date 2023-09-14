Contests

Sting September 23rd @ Usana Amphitheater – Win Tickets!

X96 welcomes Sting September 23rd at Usana Amphitheater with special guest Joe Sumner! Tickets are on sale now at Livenation.com!

Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell to win your tickets!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Sting September 23rd at Usana Amp. Between the dates of 9/18/2023 and 9/22/2023 during regular broadcasting hours a listener call in will be accepted at 877-602-9696 or a text keyword will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these listener call ins or text entries up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $180 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
