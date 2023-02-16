Contests

Sunny Day Real Estate

X96 welcomes Sunny Day Real Estate with the Appleseed Cast February 22nd at The Complex! Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com!

Tune in to X96 all week long to win your tickets!

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to Sunny Day Real Estate at the Complex Feb 22nd.  Between the dates of 2/14-2/20 2023, Monday through Friday during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986.  From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show.  Prize value $36 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
