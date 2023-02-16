X96 will be giving away tickets to Sunny Day Real Estate at the Complex Feb 22nd. Between the dates of 2/14-2/20 2023, Monday through Friday during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $36 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.