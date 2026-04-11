Contests

Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival – Win Tickets!

Posted on

Immerse yourself in the sensations of spring at the Thanksgiving Point’s Tulip Festival now through May 16th!

Tune in with Radio From Hell all week long to win tickets!

Celebrate Spring at Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point, with over a million blooms across 50 acres! One of the largest spring flowers festivals in the U.S. with live music, classes, tours and more. Visit THANKSGIVINGPOINT.ORG for more!

Get your tickets for Thanksgiving Point below and experience the Tulip Festival and so much more.

 

 

 

Using the uploaded logo, Create a “click here!” call to action button for use on a website. Resolution 1000×600 or larger but downsizable to that resolution. Keep all colors, fonts, and logo shape the same, only add “CLICK HERE!” in a similar font to the logo itself. Keep the image flat and 2 dimensional. Do not add backgrounds, effects or features.

Win Prizes & Get Free Music & Local Concert News Straight To Your Inbox! Join the X96 Freeloader Newsletter below…

X96 will be giving away tickets to Thanksgiving Point. Between the dates of 4/7 – 4/24 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change. Prize value up to $110 and provided by Thanksgiving Point.
author avatar
Zach Caton
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top