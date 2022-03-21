The Cult Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes The Cult to The Complex May 7! Listen to X96 all week long to win your tickets!

Tickets are on sale now at TheComplexSLC.com!

THE CULT has reveled in a controversial and storied career. Emerging from the darkly romantic UK post-punk scene with the album DREAMTIME followed by the anthematic idealism of LOVE, the Rick Rubin produced NYC street hustle of ELECTRIC to the textural amplifier worship of SONIC TEMPLE & CEREMONY deconstructing full circle for THE CULT. After a brief hiatus, the band returned performing at the Tibetan Freedom concert then embedded themselves in the studio to record and release BEYOND GOOD & EVIL in 2001 just prior to 9/11.

BORN INTO THIS (named after a Charles Bukowski poem) their 6th release was heralded by MOJO Magazine as “a wholehearted, utopian, and irrefutably exciting record.” CHOICE OF WEAPON, The Cult’s third full-length album of the new millennium, made its IMPACT against the ever-growing TIDE of disposable new media launching a triumphant global tour culminating in an intense uplifting performance at Coachella 2014 acknowledged as “THE MESSIANIC MOMENT OF COACHELLA” by Rolling Stone magazine. In 2016, the band released its 10th studio album HIDDEN CITY an elegantly brutal masterpiece inspired by a visceral exploration of self and soul launching THE CULT into another triumphant world tour burning up stages with Public Enemy, Primal Scream, Foo Fighters, Guns and Roses and many others.

X96 will be giving away tickets to The Cult May 7th 2022 at The Depot. Between the hours of 6AM and 10am, and between the hours of 3pm and 7pm Monday-Friday during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, on or after 3/21/22 up to 10 winners will be selected to recieve 1 pair of tickets each to The Cult May 7th at The Depot. Prize value $70 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.