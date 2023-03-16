Win Tickets to The Cure

X96 welcomes The Cure with The Twilight Sad June 4th at Vivint Arena! Tickets go on sale March 15th at LiveNation.com!

Listen all week long with Radio From Hell starting Monday March 20th to WIN your tickets!

Between the dates of 3/20-3/31 2023 X96 will be giving away tickets to The Cure June 4th at Vivint Arena. Between 6am-10am Monday-Friday during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $120 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.